KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Part of downtown Kingsport was underwater Friday night due to an apparent water line break.

Kingsport central dispatch told News Channel 11 that a water line break was reported on Commerce Street.

(Photo: Brandon Coffey)

Photos shared with News Channel 11 showed a significant portion of the street underwater.

News Channel 11 is working to learn more about the water line break.