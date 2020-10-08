Appalachian Sustainable Development awarded $317K to expand FARM program

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $317,000 to Appalachian Sustainable Development for the expansion of its Farmer and Rancher Mentoring, or FARM, program.

The FARM program is designed to educate and prepare interns for careers in agriculture.

ASD will use the funding to expand the program to include a new initiative designed to create opportunities for veterans.

“We’ll pair them with experienced mentors throughout the region so they can go and participate on the farm with their mentors to gain hands-on experience,” said Jenni Roop, ASD’s FARM program manager.

The new initiative, called Boots on the Ground, will create specialized opportunities for veterans to enter the beginning farmer pipeline through virtual education, on-farm internships, and membership in a veteran farmer coalition.