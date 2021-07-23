Appalachian State unveils solar-powered race car’s new look ahead of race events

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A send-off event was held Friday for Appalachian State’s solar vehicle team, which will compete in two upcoming races.

This year marks Team Sunergy’s return to racing as the team is slated to compete in the Formula Sun Grand Prix and American Solar Challenge races in Kansas and Missouri.

(Photo: Jared Wood)

(Photo: Jared Wood)

(Photo: Jared Wood)

(Photo: Jared Wood)

(Photo: Appalachian State)

(Photo: Appalachian State)

(Photo: Appalachian State)

(Photo: Appalachian State)

(Photo: Jared Wood)

The team unveiled its recently-improved and rewrapped car named ROSE during Friday’s event. ROSE was completely designed and built by Appalachian State students in 2018.

In preparation for the races, the team tested the solar-powered race car at Johnson County Airport.

The team has achieved several podium finishes in three years of racing.