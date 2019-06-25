Appalachian Regional Commission releases county economic statuses for FY2020

The Appalachian Regional Commission released its County Economic Status Designations for Fiscal Year 2020.

According the report, 80 Appalachian Counties are considered distressed, ranking among the worst 10% of counties in the nation.

That includes four Southwest Virginia counties.

However, ARC said that 80 counties are the fewest of designated distressed counties in the Appalachia region since 2008.

According to the report, ARC determines the economic status of each county using per capita market income data combined with the previous three-year average unemployment rate and the previous five-year poverty rates.

Analysis of the composite index value found the poverty rates in Appalachia dropped 0.4% while the national poverty rate dropped 0.5%. The numbers also showed the three-year average unemployment rate decreased at the same rate in both Appalachia and the rest of the nation.

You can read the full report here.

Here is how counties in the WJHL viewing area were ranked.

Tennessee

COUNTY DESIGNATION MAXIMUM PROJ. MATCH RATE Sullivan Transitional 50% Washington Transitional 50% Carter At-risk 70% Greene Transitional 50% Hawkins At-risk 70% Unicoi At-risk 70% Johnson At-risk 70%

Virginia