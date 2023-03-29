TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power’s Energy Efficiency team was recognized as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program recognizes businesses that have made “outstanding contributions” in the transition to a clean energy economy, a release from Appalachian Power said.

These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health and creating a clean energy future for everyone, according to the release.

“We look forward to the ENERGY STAR® awards every year and appreciate the visibility winning an award gives our energy efficiency programs,” said Don Nichols, energy efficiency & consumer programs manager. “It’s an honor to receive the distinction of Sustained Excellence this year.”

The ‘sustained excellence’ status is awarded to organizations that have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years, the release said.

Appalachian Power has one million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, the release said. It’s part of American Electric Power (AEP), which strives to power a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities.