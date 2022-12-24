(WJHL) – Around 36,000 customers within Appalachian Powers service area are without electric service after damaging winds and cold temperatures swept the area.

According to a release from the company, nearly 50,000 customers were without power Friday morning but since then service has been restored to about 14,000.

According to the release, restoration estimates for the following areas are:

Tonight:

West Va, except for Northern Panhandle

Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties

Tennessee customers

Tomorrow night:

Northern Panhandle and West Va.

Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe County

The release says that hundreds of workers from several states will arrive later Saturday and Sunday and will join more than 1,000 personnel already working to restore power to customers.