Appalachian Power working to restore power to some Kingsport customers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power says crews are working to restore power to more than 200 customers in the Kingsport area.

According to the power company, about 240 customers are currently affected by the outage.

Appalachian Power says a large tree uprooted and fell across power lines in the 1200 block of Fall Creek Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Two power poles were broken and eight others were damaged. Electrical equipment was also damaged.

(Photos: Appalachian Power)

About 600 customers were initially without electricity, but power has been restored to more than half of those impacted. The remaining 240 or so customers will be without power until repairs are complete.

Appalachian Power says about 20 employees are currently at the scene and crews will work through the night to repair the damage. The power company hopes to have power restored sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. Friday.

Fall Creek Road remains closed.