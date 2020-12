(WJHL) – A local electricity provider is warning customers that an increase in phone scams have been reported.

Appalachian Power took to social media Sunday to warn customers that the company will never demand immediate payment over the phone and that if this happens, it is a scam and not the company. This kind of scam has reportedly struck multiple customers.

We’re hearing increasing reports of phone scams. Remember, we will ❗NEVER❗ call you and demand immediate payment. Download our app to quickly and easily check your account. pic.twitter.com/LRMzg2PKlx — Appalachian Power (@AppalachianPowe) December 13, 2020

The company urged customers to download the mobile application and can thus pay bills and view account on the app.