Appalachian Power to hold open houses on Kingsport, Scott County line rebuild project

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power will host in-person and virtual town halls about a project to make power grid improvements for Kingsport and Scott County residents.

The power company wants to rebuild a 14-mile stretch of transmission line, dubbed the Fort Robinson-Hill line, that runs between substations in central Scott County and the Fort Robinson community in Kingsport. The line passes through Weber City and Gate City in between the substations.

The rebuilding project will involve replacing wooden power poles from the 1970s and upgrading both substations. The utility plans to use both existing and new rights-of-way.

According to a project schedule, construction will begin in fall 2022 and conclude in fall 2024.

Appalachian Power says the project will strengthen the local electric system and increase reliability.

“By upgrading this 50-year-old power line to modern standards, we’re able to provide more reliable service to our customers and reduce the temporary outages they experience during frequent maintenance on the line,” Appalachian Power spokesperson George Porter said in a news release.

The utility will hold three open house events where community members and landowners can learn more about the project. An in-person open house will take place Nov. 9 from 5–7 p.m. at the Scott County Technical and Career Center, 387 Broadwater Avenue, Gate City. Two virtual town halls will be held on Nov. 11 at noon and 5 p.m.

Appalachian Power says local landowners will receive packets in the mail with more information about the project and comment cards for providing feedback.

More details about the project can be found on Appalachian Power’s website.