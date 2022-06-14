WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a series of storms swept through the Tri-Cities early Tuesday, hundreds lost power service in southwest Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power’s live outage map, which serves over 10 counties throughout News Channel 11’s coverage area, over 2000 homes were without power around 9:50 a.m.

Outages were concentrated in Buchanan, Smyth, Russell, Washington and Tazewell Counties among several others:

Buchanan — 1,088 outages

Smyth — 999 outages

Washington — 801 outages

Tazewell — 521 outages

Russell — 467 outages

In Kanawha, West Virginia, nearly 12,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning.