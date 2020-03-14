Appalachian Power suspends disconnections as coronavirus spreads

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power and its parent company American Electric Power are suspending disconnections as the COVID-19 virus spreads.

The utility announced Friday night it is temporarily halting disconnections for customers who haven’t paid their bills.

“We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well,” the utility said. “AEP is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve navigate this uncertain time.”

Appalachian Power serves customers in northeast Tennessee, southwest Virginia, and West Virginia.