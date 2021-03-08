Appalachian Power seeks rate increase for Virginia customers for transmission costs

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power wants to raise rates for Virginia customers in order to recover electric transmission costs.

The utility announced Monday that it has asked the State Corporation Commission for the rate increase. The extra money would be used to cover an increase in Network Integration Transmission Service Charges administered by PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in Virginia and a dozen other states.

Appalachian Power says if the increase is approved, a customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month would see their bill increase by $11.52 in July 2021.

Appalachian Power has one million customers in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.