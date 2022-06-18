(WJHL) Tenn./Va. – Appalachian Power has released a statement regarding its response to widespread power outages caused by recent severe weather.

The power company states that nearly 2,400 employees and contractors are working hard to get power restored to customers.

So far, power has been restored to 83,00 customers who lost power, but around 47,000 remain, according to a release from Appalachian Power. In addition, there are about 2,500 locations that need repairs made.

“Workers began assessing damage and making repairs yesterday evening, and this work is ongoing. Restoration times will be made available for customers this evening,” the release states.

Outages peaked at around 5 p.m. on Friday with approximately 130,000 customers without power.

For more information, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.