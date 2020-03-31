Appalachian Power proposes rate increase in Virginia for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power is proposing a rate increase for its Virginia customers.

The utility presented its request to the Virginia State Corporation Commission on Tuesday.

If approved, rates would increase for Virginia customers by five percent on average. Appalachian Power says the proposed increase varies depending on customer class and usage, meaning that residential customers using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month would see about a $10 increase in their monthly bill.

Appalachian Power says current rates were set in 2011 and are based on 2010 costs.

The rate increase would not take effect until 2021.

Appalachian Power is also proposing a seasonal rate discount that would be in effect from December through February each year in order to address concerns about higher electricity bills during the winter. The utility says customers with higher winter power usage, such as those with electric heat, may see little to no increase in their rates.

The utility says even if the proposed rate increase is approved, rates for Virginia customers will still remain below the national average.