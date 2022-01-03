Power outages reported across Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia

UPDATE: As of 6:48 a.m., hundreds of residences have power restored. Appalachian Power is now reporting a little over 500 power outages, compared to earlier reports of over 1,200 outages.

(WJHL) — Hundreds of residences are without power in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia early Monday morning, according to outage maps of the areas provided by Appalachian Power and BrightRidge.

According to BrightRidge, hundreds are without power in the Johnson City, Boones Creek, Sulphur Springs and Highway 107 areas.

The BrightRidge map does not specify the causes of the outages nor when they are expected to be restored.

The Appalachian Power outage map says the outages began around 3 a.m. Monday and are expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

According to the map, customers from Gate City all the way to Russell and Wise counties are affected by the power outage.

For full view of Appalachian Power’s outage map, CLICK HERE.