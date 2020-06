(WJHL) – In a social media post Sunday, Appalachian Power officials set customers’ minds at ease by Tweeting that the company will not be disconnecting customers’ services for nonpayment “right now.”

We are not disconnecting customers for nonpayment right now. You MAY receive a disconnect notice, but it will not be acted upon at this time. These notices are documentation so customers know where their account stands and are often required by assistance agencies. pic.twitter.com/NXR3vNPJ2n — Appalachian Power (@AppalachianPowe) June 14, 2020

The company adding that customers may receive disconnection notices, but will not be acted upon. Officials adding that these notices are “documentation so customers know where their account stands and are often required by assistance agencies.”

