MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 4,000 Appalachian Power customers are experiencing outages in the Mt. Carmel area on Tuesday morning.

According to the company’s outage map, 4,135 customers are experiencing an outage in the Mt. Carmel area.

The outage was reported at 8:32 a.m.

Appalachian Power says animal contact caused the outage.

Power is currently estimated to be returned by 1 p.m.

To view the outage map, click here.