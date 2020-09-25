Appalachian Power: Power restored to most customers in Washington County, VA after early morning outages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Update 6:52 a.m.) – Power has been restored to most Appalachian Power customers in Washington County, Virginia.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, the two largest outages in the county have been restored.

Previously, more than 2,000 customers had been without power due to outages reported just after 4:30 a.m.

The three smallest outages are still affecting less than 100 customers near Abingdon High School, Wyndale Road and Keswick Lane.

PREVIOUS

Thousands are without power in Washington County, Virginia on Friday morning.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, five groups of outages have been identified in the county that have left more than 2,000 customers without electricity.

The largest outage was reported at 4:37 a.m. on Friday and affects 1,782 customers as of 5:50 a.m.

That outage actually extends into Tennessee along Denton Valley Road.

The second largest outage was reported at 4:36 a.m. and affects 635 customers in the area of Wyndale Road and Virginia Highlands Airport.

Power is expected to be restored to customers affected by those two outages by 11 a.m.

Three other smaller outages have also been identified.

84 customers are without power near Abingdon High School due to an outage caused by tree contact.

The outage near the high school was reported at 1:50 a.m. and power is expected to be restored by noon.

A small outage affecting fewer than 5 customers was reported on Thursday at 7:27 p.m. on Keswick Lane. Tree contact is listed as the cause, and power should be restored by noon.

The final outage also affects fewer than 5 customers and was reported on Wyndale Road at 3:58 a.m. Power is expected to be restored for those customers by noon on Friday.

You can check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map for updates by clicking here.