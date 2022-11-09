KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power’s (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks.

AEP applied to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) in late September saying it planned to raise its so-called Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Rider (FPPAR). That annual process allows AEP to “true-up” the amounts it pays for raw fuel and purchased power and essentially pass those on to consumers.

“Customers will start seeing this in December,” said an Appalachian Power spokesperson. The spike entails a 32.1% price increase for those who use 1,000 kWh — meaning those who once saw a $106 bill should expect to see a $140 bill next month.

The AEP subsidiary attributed the rate changes to the climbing costs of coal, natural gas and purchased power. The new tariff went into effect on Nov. 1 and will entail a $34 monthly increase for those using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month and includes residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AEP Appalachian Power first filed changes in its rate on Sept. 29, according to a petition filed by the Tennessee Attorney General’s Consumer Advocate Division. The petition, which was sent to the TPUC in Nashville, states that “consumers’ interests, rights, duties, or privileges may be determined or affected” by the tariff change.

The Consumer Advocate Division requested that the proposed tariff be suspended until officials conduct a hearing on the matter.

A local power customers’ advocate primarily representing industry, East Tennessee Energy Consumers, also filed as a potential intervenor in the case in order to have standing. The group did not allege the proposed increases were unjustified in its first filing.

On Tuesday, that group filed a brief stating that it “has no objection to the proposed changes to the FPPAR charges.

AEP Appalachian Power also serves customers in Southwest Virginia, who may see a price hike in their electric bill if approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Last month, officials reported that the average customer’s monthly bill would increase by $20, from $127 to $147, as reported by WJHL’s sister station WRIC in Richmond. There will be a hearing on Dec. 13 to discuss the proposal.

The electric company serves 1 million customers in Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.