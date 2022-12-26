(WJHL) — Appalachian Power officials say that more than 1,100 crew members continue to work toward restoring all of the power outages that came with the arctic blast Christmas weekend.

The cold temperatures and wind caused nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers to lose power on Dec. 23. As of Monday morning, 90% of customers affected by the widespread outage have power again, officials say.

Those who remain without power should expect it late Monday night. In rural areas where extensive repairs are needed, the restoration efforts may last until Tuesday.

“Through this time of outages in extreme cold and through the Christmas holiday, we wish to express our appreciation to our customers for their patience and understanding; to state and local officials for their assistance; and to our employees, contractors and those who came from many states away to help restore power in this difficult time,” Appalachian Power officials said in a news release.

For more information, click here.