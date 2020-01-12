Appalachian Power: 50 lineworkers from N.C. traveling to assist in power restoration in our region

(WJHL) – Appalachian Power Storm Response has contracted 50 lineworkers from North Carolina to assist with restoration in the Kingsport area and in far southwest Virginia, according to a press release.

By early Sunday morning, more than 37,000 Appalachian Power customers were without electric service as a result of storm damage.

The press release said that customers in Dickenson, Grundy, Franklin, and Bedford counties in Virginia will have service restored by 6 p.m. Sunday night. Most other areas of the state should have service restored by 10 p.m. Sunday night.

In Scott, Smyth and Washington counties in Virginia where damage is greater, as well as in Hawkins and Sullivan counties in Tennessee, the restoration effort is expected to conclude by 10 p.m. Monday, the release said.

“Wind storms can cause many downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them,” the release warned. “Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.”

Additional safety tips are posted here.

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, click here.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime on the website.