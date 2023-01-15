ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — This year marks the 36th year of the MLK march in Abingdon and it’s important to many marching in it for different reasons.

For the organizers of the march, Appalachian Peace Education Center, the march is about the community.

“The theme is one of his quotes but it has to do with restoring community and resisting injustice, so same things that he would’ve been trying to do,” said chairperson of the MLK committee, Jerry Hill.

Some have come to this event for years with their family.

“From the beginning, I would push one in the stroller, have one on my back and we’ve been every single year since I’ve moved here,” said marcher, Kelly Bremner.

This marks 12 years of Bremner marching with her children.

Dennis Hill led the march in song a quarter of a mile down the street to Abingdon United Methodist Church where the celebration continued with a service. He says it’s how he commemorates Dr. King.

“Speak from the heart and soul and that’s the way Dr. King was – was love and from the heart, so I sang that way,” said Hill.

Dennis Hill leading the march in song. (Photo: Reece Hill.)

Some new families are making this march their annual event. Sarah Crockarell pushed a stroller and walked with her young son.

“I think it’s important to show our kids like this is an important way to show respect for our black neighbors and to come together as a community,” said Crockarell.