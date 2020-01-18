Appalachian League contributes $2.3 million through community programs in 2019

(WJHL) – While the future of the Appalachian League remains in doubt, don’t expect momentum to slow down for helping the region

The Appalachian League announced Friday it surpassed $2.3 million in charitable contributions for the 2019 calendar year.

That is the total amount of community involvement for all 10 tens in the league, and the league office.

You can view the full report HERE.

Five teams are based in the Tri-Cities, and work is expected to continue in the coming months to keep Minor League Baseball going across the U.S.

At this time, a current proposal from MLB would eliminate more than 40 teams, including ones based in the Tri-Cities.

Just this week, the Sullivan County Commission adopted a resolution, asking MLB to work on keeping teams active throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

RELATED STORY: Sullivan County Commission urges MLB to continue Appalachian League