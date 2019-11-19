Appalachian League baseball teams could lose their MLB affiliation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local leader posted on social media Monday that he is disappointed with MiLB for considering a proposal for some Appalachian League teams to lose their affiliation with the MLB after the 2020 season.

PREVIOUS STORY: Future of Appalachian League baseball in question

MiLB is the organization that oversees Minor League Baseball.

I’m disappointed in @MiLB’s decision to include most of the Appalachian League on their list of 42 teams to be considered for contraction. Our @BriBucs are an institution and an important part of our community. — Neal Osborne (@Neal0sborne) November 18, 2019

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne Tweeted Monday after The New York Times published a list of 42 teams being considered that would have their affiliations with major league clubs severed.

Negotiations are still ongoing between the MiLB and MBL.

Stay with News Channel 11 for the latest developments on this story.