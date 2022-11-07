ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League on Monday announced its upcoming 2023 baseball season.

The Elizabethton Riders will hit the field on June 6 to take on the Kingsport Axmen in the first game of the season, according to a news release. That same day, the Johnson City Doughboys will play against the Greeneville Flyboys.

The 2023 Appalachian League season will run through July 31.

Teams will celebrate Independence games throughout the region as the Axmen play against the Doughboys on Monday, July 3 at Hunter Wright Stadium, and the River Riders will take on the Flyboys on July 3 at the Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2023 schedule and look to build off of the championship momentum from 2022 into another great season,” said Kingsport Axmen’s general manager Logan Davis in a news release. “This schedule gives us some great possibilities for promotions and a great year for our fans.”

The Elizabethton River Riders general manager echoed a similar sentiment.

“Our staff and I look forward to the River Riders’ 2023 season,” said Kiva Fuller. “We could not be more excited to become a part of Elizabethton and the Carter County community. Next season’s schedule promises to be fun.”

Patrick Ennis, the general manager of the Johnson City Doughboys, said teams anticipate a season of fun for players and fans alike.

“The 2023 Doughboys schedule is finally here and we are excited to share it with our fans,” said Patrick Ennis. “We will continue to make TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun for Johnson City and can’t wait to see everyone on June 6.”

Season tickets and mini plans can be purchased by calling the following phone numbers: