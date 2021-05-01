Appalachian Highlands Underwater Robotics Competition held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Underwater robots– not something you normally hear, but for the fourth annual Appalachian Highlands Underwater Robotics Competition– it’s perfectly normal.

The event was held at the Kingsport Aquatics Center, and over 100 kids showed up to participate.

12 teams across the Southeast worked together to design, build and use their robots in a display of skills.

“Kids have been working at this for about six months just for one day of competition with a highly advanced machine where they’ve done CAD, they’ve done electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, coding,” Dennis Courtney, Executive Director of Streamworks, said. “The skill sets they’re mastering, is what’s going to land them a good job.”

Worldwide, this program has 34 competitions and say they are looking forward to getting back in sync with the schedule as the pandemic eases up.