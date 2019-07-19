‘Appalachian Highlands’ stands out in rebranding survey

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The results are in from a study exploring potential new brand names for the Tri-Cities region.

Last year, area chambers of commerce unveiled a proposed regional name of “Appalachian Highlands.”

The Johnson City Commission then spent nearly $50,000 for a study on potential names. The cost was divided among several partner agencies. The study included a community survey.

At Thursday night’s commission meeting, City Manager Pete Peterson confirmed the results were in.

“While the most readily recognized name was Appalachian Highlands, it wasn’t an overwhelming majority of the respondents,” Peterson said. “But it was the name that was recognized most frequently by those groups that were surveyed.”

A final decision hasn’t been made yet. We’re told another meeting of regional leaders to discuss the rebranding effort will likely take place next month.