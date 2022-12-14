JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Do you know a child who loves animals?

The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society is offering a new opportunity for the young animal lover in your home.

Starting in January 2023, the organization will launch kid’s clubs for three different age groups: Early Encounters for ages 3-5, the junior animal ambassador club for ages 6-11, and the animal ambassador club for kids 12 and up.

Each club will meet four times a month, and the cost is $100 per child.

Halee Robinson with the Humane Society sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what the club has to offer.