JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society is looking for community support as they continue its mission of taking care of animals across the region.

An upcoming fundraiser will help them towards that goal. It’s called the ‘Valentines Chair-ity’. People are urged to find a used chair, decorate it and donate it to the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society to be auctioned off.

Chairs need to be finished by Feb. 1 with the auction taking place Feb. 11.

Thrift Store Director Halee Robinson sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the benefit.