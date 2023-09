KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Highlands Business Expo is returning to Kingsport for the first time in over 20 years.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center. Early bird booth registration ends on Sept. 15.

For more information and to register your business log onto www.kingsportchamber.org.