KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Business Expo is all about giving small businesses a chance to showcase their products and services to the public.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to support these small local businesses because our business economy only grows with the support of the community,” said Stephanie Hernandez, director of membership events for the Kingsport Chamber.

The expo will include 88 booths of businesses from across the area, giving them a chance to network with other entrepreneurs.

Niki Pless, community outreach coordinator for Indian Ridge Animal Hospital, said they came out to spread awareness of the services they provide.

“We’re just hoping to grow our clients and promote our services within the community,” Pless said. “Just show what we’re about and how good our doctors are to provide the best service for our pets.”

Hernandez told News Channel 11 that the Business Expo will feature mini-seminars with important information all business owners need to know and a scavenger hunt for the public to participate in.

“They get to come in, get a card, and they get to go around to the booths and ask these business owners, ‘Are you a minority-owned business, veteran-owned business, or a women-owned business?'” Hernandez said. “Then they can get signed off on it and they can put their card in a fishbowl so they can be drawn out for a door prize at the end of the expo.”

The event will take place Thursday and Friday at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport starting at 10 a.m.