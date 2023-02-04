BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions.

“When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone who likes anything from gardening, planting or even just good music and want to come out and enjoy the weekend,” said Vice President of Marketing for Six Rivers Media, Hayley Potter.

The Farm Expo features activities for all ages, including a kids’ tractor pull, hog-calling contest and storytelling.

“All are welcome, anyone can come, there’s something for everybody here. There truly is for families,” Potter told News Channel 11.

“If you’re looking for agriculture equipment, if you’re just wanting kind of like you’re missing out on the farmers market, here we have some great vendors that are selling bread, candy, anywhere from soaps, clothing, so it’s all around for everyone,” she added.

The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo continues on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the BMS South Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.