Appalachian Fair: Schedule of events for August 19-24

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair begins in Gray, TN on Monday, and there are tons of events every day!

Gates are open at the fair from 3 – 10 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free and rides are unlimited on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m.

Adult tickets are $8, tickets for children 6-11 are $3, children 5 and under get in free with an adult and parking is $3.

On Monday only, children through high school get in free until 6 p.m.

Here are just some of the many events:

Monday, August 19

6:00 PM – Little Cow Buddies – Show Pavilion

7:00 PM – Monster Trucks at the Appalachian Arena

7:30 PM – “Fairest of the Fair” Contest at the Museum Stage

8:00 PM – Mitchell Tenpenny Concert on the Main Stage

Tuesday, August 20

1:00 PM – Open Beef Cattle Judging at the Show Pavilion

3:00 PM – Salad Judging at the F&H Stage

6:00 PM – “Little Miss” Contest at the Museum Stage

7:00 PM – Monster Trucks at the Appalachian Arena

7:00 PM – Rhett Walker Band on the Main Stage

8:00 PM – Crowder Concert on the Main Stage

Wednesday, August 21

4-7:30 PM – 4-H Biscuit Baking at the 4-H Building

7:00 PM – “Look-A-Like” Contest at the Museum Stage

7:00 PM – Mega Truck Races & Kid’s Power Race at the Appalachian Arena

8:00 PM – Morgan Wallen Concert on the Main Stage

Thursday, August 22

4:00 PM – Washington County Dairy Show at the Show Pavilion

7:00 PM – Truck Pull Competition at the Appalachian Arena

7:00 PM – “Youth Talent” Contest at the Museum Stage

8:00 PM – Dylan Scott Concert on the Main Stage

Friday, August 23

3:00 PM – Pie Judging at the F&H Stage

7:00 PM – “So You Think You Can Dance” Contest at the Museum Stage

7:30 PM – Demolition Derby at the Appalachian Arena

8:00 PM – Josh Turner Concert on the Main Stage

Saturday, August 24

1-3:30 PM – Baby Shows at the Museum Stage

7:00 PM – “Appalachian Fair’s Got Talent” at the Museum Stage

7:30 PM – Demolition Derby at the Appalachian Arena

8:00 PM – Folk Soul Revival Concert on the Main Stage

10:00 PM – FFA Speaking Contest at the F&H Stage