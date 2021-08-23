Appalachian Fair returns after year off due to COVID

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a year off due to Covid, the Appalachian Fair is back. The 95th Appalachian Fair will run Monday, August 23 through Saturday, August 28th.

The fair includes exhibits, contests, carnival rides and mainstage acts throughout the week.

Jumping right into the week, the Golden Knights Parachute Team will jump at 7 p.m. Monday, with jumps on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

The winner of the Fairest of the Fair Pagent will be crowned at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Contestants are vying for a $2,500 scholarship.

Tyler Booth opens for Jameson Rodgers Monday night at 8 p.m. Both are country singers who have written for big-named acts like Florida Georgia Line and Brooks and Dunn.

Phil Booher, Secretary-Manager of The Appalachian Fair said there will be plenty of other activities happening as well.

“We’ve got ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’, ‘Appalachian Fairs Got Talent’ — that’s on Friday and Saturday, so those contests are several things going on out here,” said Booher.

There will be other pageants and contests throughout the week including the Little Miss Contest and The Baby Show.

Masks won’t be required since the activities are mostly outdoors, but Booher said they will be taking precautions.

“We’re spraying all our buildings down with a long-term disinfectant that kills for about 3 months,” said Booher. “The carnival is doing the same thing, they’re spraying everything down. We have no mask mandate, but if you want to wear a mask you’re more than fine, but we said if you’re sick stay home, if you’re not come out and have a great time.”

The fair is offering specials each day. On the first day, they’re allowing kids K-12 in for free until 6 p.m., and everyone else can get unlimited rides for $20. Ticket and special information can be found here.