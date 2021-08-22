Appalachian Fair begins with live music, monster trucks

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair is set to begin tomorrow with the Fairest of the Fair pageant, live music, monster trucks, and more.

Tickets for general admission cost $10 while student entrance is free until 6:00 p.m. on August 23.

The festival gates will open at 3 p.m. on August 23 and participants will be able to enjoy rides, food, contests, and live music until the fair’s conclusion on August 28.

You can find tickets and a detailed schedule on the Appalachian Fair website found here.