Appalachian Fair announces 2021 lineup featuring Casting Crowns, Larry Fleet

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Organizers of the 2021 Appalachian Fair announced the entertainment lineup Wednesday morning.

The 95th Appalachian Fair will be held from August 23-28.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will return to the fair for an aerial show August 23-25.

The 2021 Appalachian Fair will feature the following artists on the main stage:

Jameson Rodgers

Tyler Booth

Larry Fleet

Jordan Davis

Matt Stell

Jordan Feliz

Casting Crowns

Advance tickets for the fair go on sale July 24. You can learn more about ticket prices by clicking here.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the announcement below:

An entire calendar of the fair is available online.

The 2020 Appalachian Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.