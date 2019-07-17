Appalachian Fair advance reserved tickets go on sale Saturday

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair is just over a month away and starting Saturday, July 20, you can purchase reserved tickets in advance.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. in the Farm and Home Building at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Online ticket sales will open at 11 a.m. Advance tickets can be purchased over the phone starting Monday, July 22.

To purchase tickets online, visit the fair’s website. Tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling 423-477-1420.

Advance tickets will be available for the following dates/performances:

Monday, August 19th – MITCHELL TENPENNY ‐ Opener: Adam Hambrick Tuesday, August 20th – CROWDER ‐ Opener: Rhett Walker Band

Wednesday, August 21st – MORGAN WALLEN – Opener: HARDY

Thursday, August 22nd – DYLAN SCOTT

Friday, August 23rd – JOSH TURNER – Opener: Emily Ann Roberts

Saturday, August 24th – FOLK SOUL REVIVAL ‐ Opener: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Parking and season passes will also be sold in advance.