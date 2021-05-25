Appalachian College of Pharmacy to host free summer camp

OAKWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Students interested in learning more about pharmacy can now enroll in the Appalachian College of Pharmacy’s annual summer camp.

According to a press release from the ACP, the camp is designed to get students familiar with the concepts and day-to-day activities of a pharmacist. Lunch and refreshments will be provided, and students will be instructed by ACP faculty.

The camp will take place on June 10 starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free to all.

The release states participants will learn about patient assessment, pharmacy compounding techniques, pharmacotherapy on a human simulator and student experiences at ACP as well as an admissions workshop session.

