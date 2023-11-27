APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Appalachia remains in a water shortage, but leaders said Monday that thanks to residents’ cooperation and pumping water from an area river, the water reservoir level is stable.
Town Manager Fred Luntsford said in a statement Monday that the “water shortage situation” has neither improved nor worsened. He said that the water level in the town’s reservoir remains stable thanks to customers’ help in reducing consumption and efforts to pump water from the Powell River.
Luntsford went on to say crews have repaired several water leaks in the system, however, the reservoir’s level remains 22 feet below normal, therefore the mandatory water conservation order continues.
The full statement from Luntsford can be found below:
The water shortage situation in Appalachia has neither gotten worse nor has it improved. In other words we are taking water from the reservoir at the same amount we are putting in the reservoir. Thanks to being able to pump water from the Powell River, finding and repairing several leaks in the system and cooperation from the residents reducing their consumption, the reservoir level is stable. Having said that, the reservoir level is 22 feet below normal so the mandatory water conservation order remains in effect.Fred Luntsford — Town of Appalachia’s Town Manager