APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Appalachia remains in a water shortage, but leaders said Monday that thanks to residents’ cooperation and pumping water from an area river, the water reservoir level is stable.

Town Manager Fred Luntsford said in a statement Monday that the “water shortage situation” has neither improved nor worsened. He said that the water level in the town’s reservoir remains stable thanks to customers’ help in reducing consumption and efforts to pump water from the Powell River.

Luntsford went on to say crews have repaired several water leaks in the system, however, the reservoir’s level remains 22 feet below normal, therefore the mandatory water conservation order continues.

Appalachia’s water reservoir

The full statement from Luntsford can be found below: