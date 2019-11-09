Appalachia, VA Fire Department teaches kids fire safety with smoke simulation

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – The Appalachia Fire Department taught pre-K students of Union Primary School how to evacuate from a smoke-filled building.

In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, firefighters taught the little ones how to escape from a smoke-filled building in the event they should ever be caught in one.

In the video, children are seen crawling on the floor below simulated smoke, to the nearest exit. Teachers and firefighters alike cheer the students on as they craw to safety.