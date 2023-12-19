EASTERN KENTUCKY (WJHL) — The Appalachia Service Project (ASP) received a $334,750 grant from the American Red Cross to help rebuild homes destroyed by the fatal 2022 eastern Kentucky floods.

In July 2022, 37 people died and numerous homes and businesses were destroyed by flooding in several eastern Kentucky counties including Pike, Letcher and Floyd.

The grant will help rebuild as many as 50 homes for low-income houses affected by the floods, the ASP said in a release. Funds will go towards program expenses, materials, supplies, labor and a full-time program staff.

“We can never say enough good things about partners like the American Red Cross,” Chris Schroeder, ASP’s Director of New Build and Disaster Recovery said. “This partnership is just further proof, if any proof is needed, that we’re all on the same team and all have the same goal: serving our friends and neighbors across eastern Kentucky.”

ASP has built 48 new homes and repaired over 250 across its service area this calendar year, improving the living conditions for around 800 individuals, a release said.

For more information on the ASP, click here.