APD: Pizza Inn in Abingdon damaged during hit and run

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Pizza Inn recently sustained some exterior damage after video cameras revealed a vehicle had struck the building.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, officers were called to the restaurant on Tuesday morning after being informed of a hit and run with property damage.

Photo: Abingdon Police Department

Officers were shown to the damaged area on the outside of the building near the front entrance facing West Main Street.

Video cameras from inside Pizza Inn revealed that the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No additional footage has been found at this time.

APD is asking for the public’s help with this investigation and determining who hit the restaurant.

If you have any information you are asked to call APD at 276-628-3111.