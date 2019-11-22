APD: Pedestrian struck on West Main Street in Abingdon Thursday night

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian is being treated for injuries after being hit by a car in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Police Department, the pedestrian was hit just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on West Main Street.

Investigators said the male pedestrian was crossing the street at the crosswalk at Barter Theatre.

Med-Flight transported the pedestrian to Bristol Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police did not release any information about the vehicle that hit the pedestrian.

The police department said the case remains under investigation.