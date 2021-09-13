Apartments planned for former Carolina Pottery Outlet Center in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The old Carolina Pottery Outlet Center in Kingsport is expected to be the site for a new apartment complex in the years to come.



The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the first reading of a proposal to rezone the outlet center earlier this month. Larkspur Properties, a Miami-based investment firm, plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex and climate-controlled storage on the property.

The City of Kingsport Economic Development Director, John Rose, says the proposal is a thrilling prospect for area businesses and residents.

“We are excited by the amount of residential growth that we’re seeing,” Rose said. “This is a part and we need it. This 152-unit complex complements 13 other active — with other ones being developed in the city of single-family and multi-unit developments. We’re excited that this will be number 14, at this time.”



Demolition of the current structure is set to begin sometime in the second quarter of 2022, according to Rose.



The Board of Mayor and Alderman will hear a second reading of the proposal at its September 28 meeting.