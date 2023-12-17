BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — One apartment unit is a total loss and the American Red Cross is stepping in to assist tenants following a structure fire in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Sunday morning.

According to a post by the Big Stone Gap Fire Department (BSGFD), the fire took place at around 8:02 a.m. at an apartment complex in town.

The post said upon arrival, responders found flames and heavy smoke showing on the right side of the building, and crews began “fire knock down.” The BSGFD said several of its engines, as well as the Appalachia Fire Department, assisted in fire suppression efforts.

The department said thanks to these combined efforts, the apartment unit on the left side of the building was saved, with minimum amounts of smoke damage, and all occupants made it out safely. The unit on the right was determined to be a total loss, and the department said a local Red Cross agency is assisting tenants with relief.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to the BSGFD.