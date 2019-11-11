AP investigation: Tazewell County dam in ‘poor condition’ not inspected since 1991

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands in the U.S. are facing potentially life-threatening floods due to aging dams, including one dam here in our region.

According to a two-year investigation by the Associated Press, there are nearly 1700 “high hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition across 44 states and pose threats to homes, businesses and communities if they were to fail.”

One of those dams listed in “poor condition” is in Tazewell County, Virginia.

The Associated Press says that as of 2018, Falls Mill Dam was 26 years overdue on its state inspection requirement with its last inspection in November of 1991.

You can view the map of dams across the country that are listed as hazards by clicking here.