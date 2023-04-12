GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you a collector of all things antiques? One upcoming show in the Tri-Cities may help you expand your collection.

The State of Franklin Antique Bottles and Collectibles Association is returning with its 25th annual show this Spring. The group has been in the Tri-Cities since 1998.

Organizers told News Channel 11 that antique bottles, jars, jugs, cans, wood, and paper containers along with historical advertising items will all be available at the show.

It’s happening May 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Club President, Kenneth Depew, along with Carl Bailey, the club’s historian, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the upcoming annual show.