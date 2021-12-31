Anticipation builds as ‘Midnight on Main’ in downtown Greeneville approaches 2022

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the final hours of 2021, Greeneville ended the year with the biggest party of the year.

Midnight on Main and its annual ball drop returned to its downtown home on New Years Eve after last year’s ball drop was moved to a remote location and broadcasted online due to the pandemic.

Friday night, people took advantage of food, drinks, live music and even a movie. People young and old danced in the street as a DJ blasted music that echoed off the Greene County Courthouse.

For many people in attendance, the evening was about getting together again after almost two years in the pandemic, with the hope that could continue into 2022.

“Trying to get back to normal life, back to normal as much as possible,” said Steve Sweet, attending his first Midnight on Main. “We’re going to go to the movie. We’re going to try to stay awake until 11:30 and then the fireworks will be nice.”

At midnight, a ball holding New Years resolutions from those in attendance was slated to drop followed by a fireworks display.

“The moment when everyone’s go up inside that ball before it’s dropped, I get goosebumps every year,” said Town of Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose.

Rose said her main concern for the evening was rain, but it held off.

“I think the weather is great, so that helps. Let’s just hope and pray it stays that way,” Rose said.

The warm temperatures brought several people out well before the scheduled start time of 8 p.m.