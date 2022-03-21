EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Students, faculty, and staff came together at Emory & Henry College for a “Solidarity Against Hate Rally” in response to graffiti of a swastika and racial slurs found in a men’s bathroom.

Several dozen people turned out for the rally Monday afternoon.

“One of the questions that I ask often is what are we doing as a college that allows this to go on, and what can we do as a college that stops it so that it’s not like a cancer that festers and never ends?” Rev. Sharon Bowers of the Inclusion and Dialogue Center said. “We’ve got to be the kind of people that come together collectively and decide not on our watch.”

The college will also hold virtual sharing rooms Monday night to create a safe space for students who wish to privately talk with someone after the rally.