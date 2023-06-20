BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)–Local advocates say a new state law could help prevent overdose deaths in the region.

Effective July 1, SB 0256 revises current Tennessee law to give more discretion to law enforcement and district attorney general’s offices to grant criminal immunity to individuals seeking medical assistance during a drug overdose.

Previous state law granted immunity from arrests or prosecution, “only on the person’s first such drug overdose.”

Sullivan County Deputy District Attorney General William Harper told News Channel 11 that the new law recognizes “that frequently these individuals, unfortunately, may be involved in overdoses more than once.”

Anti-drug advocates in Sullivan County said the law represents a step in the right direction of viewing drug addiction as a health issue rather than a criminal offense.

“People get addicted for lots of different reasons,” said Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition Director Alice McCaffrey. “We can’t even begin to cover them all, but they need help, and entering the criminal justice system is a longer path to getting help.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

McCaffrey said, particularly in the past, people experiencing an overdose and even witnesses avoided contacting law enforcement out of concern that they could face prosecution.

“We used to hear horror stories about people just overdosing and being so afraid and not wanting to tell anybody they just leave the building, go out on the porch and die alone,” McCaffrey told News Channel 11.

In 2021, there were 74 fatal and 330 non-fatal overdoses in Sullivan County, according to the most recent available data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

With or without the change in state law, McCaffrey said calling for help is the right choice in the event of an overdose.

“If you don’t have Naloxone, call 911,” said McCaffrey. “If you do have Naloxone, call 911 and then use the Naloxone.”